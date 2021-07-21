The Banks County Board of Commissioners has already met two times and spent several hours reviewing the subdivision regulations line-by-line and made several proposed changes.
When the final proposed changes have been made and reviewed by the county attorney, a vote will be taken on the updated document.
The latest review of the subdivision regulations came at the July meeting of the BOC when the commissioners spent over hour making more changes, including updating the definition of Class 3 and Class 4 subdivided property. Class 3 will be the division of a track into 5 to 9 lots. Class 4 will be the division of a tract into 10 or more lots. The property must be zoned to R-1. It was also added that a road study must be conducted by the applicant.
Some other proposed changes made include the following:
•every subdivided property must have a separate driveway.
•panhandle/flag lots are not allowed.
•fire hydrants must be provided at 500 feet intervals.
•maintaining dedicated roads with 150 feet of right-of-way.
•no more than 75 lots in a subdivided piece of property can be dependent on a single road for access/exit.
