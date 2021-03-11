After meeting in closed session Tuesday night to discuss potential litigation, the Banks County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously that Banks Golf Course LLC will have to pay back taxes.
In October 2020, representatives of the business appeared before the BOC to discuss the issue of whether a tax abatement was promised to the owners of the Banks County Golf LLC. At that meeting, attorney Tyler Smith asked the BOC to uphold an agreement from 2014 to the owners of the Banks County Golf LLC (formerly Scales Creek and Hammers Glen). BOC Chairman Charles Turk asked at that time if the agreement was in writing, adding that he never heard anything about it.
At the meeting last year, Tony Adams, one of the owners of the business, said it was not but that he was told by former BOC chairman Jimmy Hooper and former county economic developer Brad Day (who now works for Banks County Golf LLC) that the developers would get a five-year tax abatement. Commissioner Sammy Reece said, “We never heard a word about this.”
Turk also said at the earlier meeting that the BOC does not have the authority to give a tax abatement.
There was no public discussion on the issue at the Tuesday, March 9, meeting. The vote was one of two take after the closed meeting held at the end of the BOC meeting.
The other vote was to approve a four-week leave of absence request from a county employee. This will be without pay.
