The Banks County Board of Commissioners voted to suspend an alcohol license for a business for 30 days for selling alcohol to a minor.
A hearing was scheduled Tuesday afternoon to hear the allegations against Patel's Grocery for alcohol being sold to a 17-year-old. No one from the business attended the hearing, and BOC chairman Charles Turk made the motion the alcohol license be suspended for 30 days. The motion also included the business be given a six-month probation period for the violation. The BOC also added a $50 fine to cover any expenses incurred by the county, including the code enforcement officer going out to the business.
