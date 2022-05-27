The Banks County Board of Education approved several field trip and project requests at its May meeting.
The field trip requests approved include the following:
•Banks County High School (BCHS) HOSA to visit Athens Classic Center, for fall leadership conference, November 7-8.
•BCHS HOSA to visit Marriott Marquis, Atlanta, for HOSA Student Competition, March 1-4.
•BCHS JROTC to visit Unicoi State Park, Helen.
Project requests approved were:
Banks County Middle School (BCMS) Boys’ Soccer to sponsor soccer camp, June 6-8.
•BCHS HOSA to sponsor HOSA King for a Cause, August 16 – September 1.
•BCHS HOSA to host Glow 5K Run, August 26.
•BCHS HOSA to sponsor HOSA Haunted Hospital, October 24-29.
•BCHS HOSA to sponsor Miss Leopard Legacy Pageant, February 4.
•BCHS HOSA to sponsor Princess Ball, March 23.
•BCHS Automotive to sponsor car show for recovery of Ben Martin, May 14.
•BCHS Tennis to sponsor sale of BBQ plates, May 20.a
PERSONNEL APPROVED
The BOE also approved three personnel items: Hiring Elizabeth Ward, Whitney Goodson and Katrina Holt, all teachers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.