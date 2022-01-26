The Banks County Board of Education approved several personnel items at its January meeting, including the following:
•hiring the following as paraprofessionals for the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year: Stephanie Leann Weber, Abby Lauren Baird, Trisha Michelle Hoyle, Gina B. Polkinghorn, Alyssa Jo Moore and Deborah Louise Derreberry.
•accepting the retirement of Beckie Pittman as a paraprofessional, effective at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.
