The Banks County Board of Education approved leaving the system's millage rate at 14.5110 mills for FY2022 when it met last week.
Due to higher assessments in the tax digest, the system will see a 10.7 percent increase in tax income. The system anticipates netting $9.5 million in local taxes, an increase of $924,000. Technically, the proposed tax hike is 7.53%.
Leaders said that on a home with a fair market value of $162,000, the tax hike would equal $65.84.
In other business at the meeting, superintendent Dr. Ann Hopkins reported that there are 10 to 12 student COVID cases this school year and 5 staff cases.
"We are taking it day-by-day," she said. "We're coming up with some creative back-up plans."
She also reported that the schools had good turnout at the open houses.
"Things are off to a good start," she said. "Safety is the main concern about everything we decide."
