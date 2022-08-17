The Banks County Board of Education set the millage rate when it met on Thursday, Aug. 11, lower than had been anticipated.
The BOE unanimously approved a rate of 14 mills. The BOE had considered approving a 14.5 rate, which is the same it has been since 2018.
The county tax digest increased by 22 percent, it was reported.
While the rate went down, tax bills will be higher due to property values increasing. It was reported that for a home valued at $100,000, the tax bill will raise $127 in school taxes.
There has been four millage rate increases in the past 23 years, officials reported.
In other business at the meeting on Aug. 11:
•the BOE approved the following personnel — hiring Cynthia Stephens, bus driver, Latasha Gilmore, school food nutrition assistant, and Dillon Nix, maintenance; resignations of Ashley Cook, bus driver and Vickie Martin, media specialist; and retirements of Mary Juanita Mintz, school food nutrition assistant, and Tom Nicholson, maintenance director.
•superintendent Dr. Ann Hopkins reported on the start of the new school year, including that welcome back assemblies were held at each school. She said there has been some student and staff COVID cases reported but they are milder than cases in the past. She also reported that a new website has been unveiled and the YMCA after-school program is being offered again.
•finance director Daniel Oldham reported that ELOST revenue for the last month was $399,259, which is the third highest in history.
