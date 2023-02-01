The Banks County Board of Education approved the resignation of elementary school teacher Kelsey Charles in a brief called meeting Wednesday, Feb. 1.
The meeting lasted only one minute and the personnel item was the only thing on the agenda.
Twelve parents were in attendance in the audience.
Charles’ husband, Dylan, resigned last week as PE teacher at the elementary school.
Elementary school principal, Dana Simmons, also resigned last week.
