The Banks County Board of Education approved the following applications for facilities use and project requests when it met Feb. 10:
•Banks County High School Interact Club to use gym to sponsor Harlem Globe Trotters for Food 2 Kids Fundraiser April 18.
•Banks County Public Library to use elementary school gym to sponsor Georgia. Performing Arts program on March 12.
•Banks County Middle/High Schools Interact Kids to participate in Harlem Globe Trotter Leagues for Food 2 Kids Program, April 18.
•Banks County Middle/High Schools – BCMS/BCHS Interact Club to assist Banks County Rotary Club and Keep Banks Beautiful in a road clean up project, March 28.
