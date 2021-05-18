The Banks County Board of Education approved a technology upgrade for the primary school at the May 17 meeting.
The BOE approved the request from technology director Jason McNabb for $246,960 to replace 840 electronic devices at Banks County Primary School.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the May 17 meeting, the BOE:
•hired the following: Laurrie W. Wilber, teacher; and Kazia M. Guynn, Hannah L. Healan and Kelly G. Jones, all paraprofessionals.
•heard from primary school principal Mandy Dale, who reported that no students or staff are currently quarantined for COVID-19; an in-person kindergarten graduation will be held; and field day was held recently and parents were appreciative in being allowed to attend this year.
•heard from elementary school principal Dana Simmons, who reported that 26 students are doing virtual learning; one staff member currently has COVID-19 with three students being quarantined; and in-person Honors Day programs will be held this year.
•heard from middle school principal Mike Boyle, who reported that 32 students are doing virtual learning; two students currently have COVID-19.
•heard that the policy on promotion and retention is being updated to include Milestone testing. The update was “placed on the table” for consideration and will be voted on at next month’s meeting.
•approved a request from the high school FCA to utilize the bus ramp for the Summer Celebration on June 15.
•approved a request for the Town of Homer Volunteer Fire Department to use the high school parking lot for the July 4 fireworks display on July 4, with July 5 as the rain date.
•approved a field request for the high school boys’ basketball team to attend a camp at Converse College, Spartanburg, S.C., June 21-23.
•approved a request for the high school cheerleaders to sponsor a Little Leopard Cheer Camp at the recreation department July 26-28.
•approved a request for the high school cheerleaders to sponsor the sale of cookie dough Aug. 1-31.
