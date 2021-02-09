The Banks County Board of Education approved several personnel items at its February meeting, including the following:
•Certified Retirements: Sherry L. Lewis, teacher, effective July 1, 2021; Christine Bray, Banks County High School Principal, effective July 1, 2021; and Cara L. Bray, teacher, effective end of 2021-21 school year.
•Certified Resignation: Hunter Lance Barton, teacher, effective February 5, 2021.
•Certified New Hires: Shelly A. Ledford, teacher, effective February 8, 2021; and Rebecca L. Lindler, bus driver, effective remainder of 2020-21 school year.
•Classified New Hire: Jill P. Fricks, bus driver, effective the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business:
•finance director Mike Beasley reported the January Education Local Option Sales Tax (ELOST) check received totaled $349,557.
•the board approved projects requests for both Banks County Primary School and Banks County Elementary School to raise funds for PBIS celebrations and prize cart items for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year. The schools will sell Kona Ice and candy grams and hold other activities deemed beneficial to raise PBIS funds.
•the board received the following updates on the number of students and staff currently under quarantine at each school: Banks County Primary School Principal Amanda Dale reported 45 students and staff in two first grade classrooms; Banks County Elementary School Principal Dana Simmons said students and staff in two third grade classes; Banks County Middle School Principal Mike Boyle reported 14 students and staff; and Banks County High School Assistant Principal Mike Brown said 21 students and staff members.
PRINCIPALS’ REPORTS
•BCPS – Dale said there were currently 23 students doing virtual learning. She said kindergarten registration will be held March 29-April 1. Dale said students are being rewarded for sight work success and math facts success at BCPS.
•BCES – Simmons announced the fourth grade spelling bee winner was Kylar Alexander and the fifth grade winner was Eli Duncan; fourth grade runner-up was Addison Heaps and the fifth grade runner up was Jonah Williams. All four of these students participated in the system spelling bee at BCMS on Jan. 27.
•BCMS – Boyle said access testing is taking place during February. Boyle advised five eighth grade students would be selected for the $10,000 Reach Scholarship and these would be announced soon. It was announced eighth grader Chloe Heaps was the winner of the system spelling bee.
•BCHS – Brown reported 71 students were currently doing virtual learning.
