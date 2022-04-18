The Banks County Board of Education approved the following personnel items when it met on Thursday, April 14:
•the resignation of Summer Smith, teacher, effective at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.
•the resignation of Trisha Hoyle, paraprofessional, effective at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.
The BOE also heard from superintendent Dr. Ann Hopkins that the recent Special Olympics was a "fantastic day."
Hopkins also reported that preparations are underway for the annual Milestones testing and end-of-year celebrations, which she said will never again be taken for granted since so many were cancelled during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hopkins also announced that the annual board training will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday, March 18, prior to the regular BOE meeting at 7 p.m.
