At the meeting on Jan. 21, the Banks County Board of Education approved the following personnel items:
•Resignation: Georgette Tritt, Banks County Middle School teacher, effective Jan. 17, 2020.
•New Hire: Chuck Amato, BCMS teacher, remainder of 2019-20 school year.
The board also approved the following at the meeting:
•Application for Facility Use: Banks County Sheriff’s Office/Banks County School System to utilize the Banks County High School Auditorium for the retirement celebration for Office Ken Mize on Jan. 30, 2020.
•Field Trip Request: BCHS Beta Club to National Beta Club Leadership Summit in Gatlinburg, Tenn. March 26-27, 2020.
•Project Requests: BCHS Beta Club to sponsor Philanthropic Fundraising for Leukemia and Lymphoma Feb. 17-April 3, 2020; BCMS Cheerleaders to sponsor sale of raffle tickets for chance to win Air Pods Jan. 22-Feb. 13, 2020; BCMS Eighth Grade Parents (Formal Committed Members) to sponsor sale of tickets for Eighth Grade Formal Dance at Double Oak Golf Course, Commerce, May 9, 2020; and BCMS Soccer Girls to sponsor sale of Banks County Spirit Wear, Jan. 27-Feb. 28, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.