The Banks County Board of Education approved two personnel matters at its Nov. 15 meeting
Those items were hiring Kelly Szatkowski, school food nutrition assistant for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year; and Kurstyn A. Fry (pending background check and ability to obtain paraprofessional license), paraprofessional for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year.
The BOE also approved the following items at the Nov. 15 meeting:
•2022 BOE meeting dates.
•resolution verifying the November 2, 2021, election returns approving the ELOST resolution.
•applications for Facilities Use: Banks County Public Library to utilize the BCPS Gymnasium for Family Nights at the Arts (Vibrant Community Grant), the third Thursdays, November 2021-May 2022; Banks County Public Library to utilize BCPS bus ramp and picnic tables for Prime Time Family Reading Time Program, April and May, 2022; S3DA Archery to utilize BCHS 2.0 Gymnasium for Indoor State Archery Tournament, February 19, 2022; and Banks County Public Library to utilize BCES Gymnasium for Family Night at the Arts Program, May 19, 2022.
•Field Trip Requests: BCMS FFA to visit Georgia National Fair Cattle/Goat Show, Perry, October 7-10, 2021; BCMS FFA to visit Georgia National Fair Pig Show, Perry, October 14-16, 2021; BCMS FFA to visit State Livestock Show, Perry, February 23-26, 2022; BCMS FFA to visit State Forestry Field Day, Swainsboro, April 13-14, 2022; and BCMS FFA to visit State FFA Convention, Macon, April 27-30, 2022.
•Project Requests: BCMS PBIS to sponsor purchase of candy grams, November 29, 2021-February 14, 2022; BCHS Beta Club to sponsor face painting booth at Homer Christmas Festival, December 11, 2021; BCHS Automotive 515 to sponsor sale of raffle tickets for a complete brake job and oil change with tire rotation, November 5-26, 2021; BCES SPED Resource to sponsor coffee and sunshine cart on Fridays, January 5-May 27, 2022; and BCES SPED Resource to sponsor sale of handmade ornaments, November 19-December 8, 2021.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the monthly meeting:
•superintendent Ann Hopkins advised, depending on COVID-19 numbers, student recognitions during the monthly BOE meetings are set to resume in February 2022.
•assistant superintendent Hank Ramey advised the BCHS track re-surfacing project has been done and striping is coming up.
•Ramey also reported the warranty work on the playing surface of the tennis courts is currently being done.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.