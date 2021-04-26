The Banks County Board of Education hired two teachers and one paraprofessional when it met April 19.
Those hired were teachers Whitney LaHayne, both for the high school, and paraprofessional Leigha Mullins for the elementary school.
In other business at the meeting, the BOE approved the following:
•a request from the Banks County Public Library to utilize the primary school playground and bus ramp for the Prime Time Family Time Program, April 12, May 17 and May 21.
•a field trip request from Banks County Middle School FFA to attend State Forestry Field Day in Swainsboro.
•a request from the Banks County High School FBLA to sponsor the Powder Puff Football Game May 21.
•a request from Banks County Elementary School to sponsor a Virtual Spring Fling April 20 – May 21.
•a request from the BCHS Cheerleaders to sponsor raffle prizes to be awarded to cheerleaders April 16 – May 4.
•a request from BCMS 8thgrade parents to sell tickets for the eighth grade formal, April 26 – May 14.
•a request from the BCMS boys soccer team to sponsor a fundraiser for soccer camp June 7 – 10.
