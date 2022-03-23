The Banks County Board of Education approved five personnel items after meeting in closed session at its March 17 meeting.
Those hired were: Mackenzie Jane Rogers, teacher; and James "Darren" Crowe, bus driver.
Retirements approved were: Donna Ott, teacher
Resignations approved were: Brianna Wilbanks and Jamie Free, both teachers.
