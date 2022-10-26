The Banks County Board of Education approved several personnel items at its October meeting.
Those hired were: Sheila M. Dixon, bus driver; Reina M. Hawkes, paraprofessional; and Angela E. Hooker, paraprofessional.
The BOE also approved the retirement of Cathy J. Martin, bus driver.
In other action at the meeting, the BOE approved:
•the purchase of 150 chrome books at a cost of $45,975.
•the purchase of a new bus at a cost of $44,769.
•a bid from Truist Bank for the sale of bonds at a 3.75 interest rate. The school received 10 bids.
•a request from Banks County Elementary School (BCES) Art to sponsor the sale of various items through Square I Art, November 1 – 15.
•a request from Banks County High School (BCHS) JROTC to sponsor brochure sales of cookie dough, October 24.
•a request from BCES to sponsor the pre-sale of handmade ornaments to students and staff during month of November through December 9.
