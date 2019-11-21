The Banks County Board of Education approve the following personnel when it met on Thursday, Nov. 7:
RETIREMENT
•Stacey Hanley, teacher, effective end of 2019-2020 school year.
RESIGNATION
•Lisa Dodd, school food nutrition assistant, effective October 29.
•Erica Hewatt, school food nutrition assistant, effective November 8.
NEW HIRES
•Francine Parson, school food nutrition assistance, effective November 15.
•Kenneth Simmons, bus driver, effective remainder of 2019-2020 school year.
•Amber Bennett, school food nutrition assistant, effective November 15.
•John Benfiel, lead technology specialist, effective November 15.
MOVED TO INACTIVE STATUS
LeLonie Ayers, bus monitor, effective October 29.
