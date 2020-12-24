The Banks County Board of Education approved several personnel items at its December meeting, including the following: the retirement of Billy Whitlock, bus driver, and Kim Standridge, teacher; and hiring Ricky Baker, bus driver.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the BOE approved the following:
•application for facilities use — Georgia S3DA (Scholastic 3D Archery) to utilize Leopards Den 2.0 for Scholastic 3D Archery on February 13 & 14.
•Banks County High School Tennis to sponsor a T-shirt fundraiser December 2020 – April 202l
•BCHS Tennis to sponsor tennis tournament (dates to be announced after regular tennis season).
•approved the fiscal year 2021-2022 school year calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.