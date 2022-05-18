The Banks County Board of Education approved the hiring of 17 people, as well as several resignations and retirements, following a closed session to discuss personnel at the May 12 meeting.
Those hired were:
•Kaila Steele, assistant principal of curriculum and instruction.
•Laura Bernaldo, speech language therapist.
•Jessica Hill, occupational therapist.
•Bridget Sloan, occupational therapist.
•Tonya Simmons, teacher.
•Cory Trent Campbell, teacher.
•Sarah Waller-Price, teacher.
•Kelsey Massey, teacher.
•Tonya Campbell, teacher.
•Lana Cannon, teacher.
•Brittany Seigler, teacher.
•Samuel Seigler, teacher.
•Cassondra Jackson, paraprofessional.
•Linda Hawks, part-time director of teaching and learning.
•Danny Hicks, part-time psychologist.
•Kelly Peppers, part-time teacher.
OTHER PERSONNEL
The BOE also approved the following resignations: Anna Ruby Dooley, Matthew Pino, Ashley Cornett, Lisa Thomas and Sarah Giles, all teachers; Cassie Keller, paraprofessional; and Elizabeth Carter, bus driver.
The retirement of Elizabeth Veal, school and food nutrition assistant, was also approved.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the meeting, the BOE:
•approved the purchase of chrome books for third through eighth graders at a cost of $306 each, with 1,255 to be bought.
•approved the extending the UGA cooperative extension program contract.
•approved a salary increase for the 4-H educator position.
