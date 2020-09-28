The Banks County Board of Education approved the following personnel when it met on Sept. 21: Lance Hunter Barton, teacher; and Brittany Dodd, Kinsely Brook Smith and Adrienne Ann Worley, all paraprofessionals.
The BOE also approved the following:
•a request for Banks County Middle School Girl’s/Boys’ Basketball to utilize BCMS, BCHS, BCES & Leopards Den for basketball scrimmage games November 6 & 7, 2020.
•BCMS FFA to attend the State Livestock Show in Perry February 17-20, 2021.
•BCMS FFA to attend Georgia National Fair Cattle/Goat Show in Perry October 8-11, 2021.
•BCMS Girls’ Basketball to sponsor the sale of laundry detergent.
•Banks County High School Auxiliary to sponsor a candle sale, September 14 – October 9.
•BCHS HOSA to sponsor the sale of first aid kits, September 14 – October 9, 2020.
•BCHS HOSA to sponsor Miss Leopard Legacy Pageant February 20, 2021.
•BCMS FFA/Band/Chorus to sponsor raffle ticket sales for a 50/50 raffle chick-tac-toe, October 1 – November 17, 2020.
•BCHS Soccer to sponsor sale of Krispy Kreme Certificates October 1 – December 1, 2020.
•BCHS Soccer to sponsor Alumni Game, May 22, 2021.
•Banks County Board of Education to request installation of new school system club, Bass Fishing Club, effective September, 2020.
