The Banks County Board of Education, at the meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 15, approved two personnel items, including:
•Certified – Retirement: Ricky Davidson, teacher, effective at the end of the 2019-20 school year
•Classified – Resignation: Ricky D. Baker, bus driver, effective October 25-, 2019
Superintendent Ann Hopkins told the board that when the re-classifying is done Banks County is expected to stay in the AA classification.
Hopkins also reported plans are to put a committee together to look at the issues of vaping.
Hopkins said the Teacher of the Year reception is set for 5:30 p.m. on Monday, November 18, in the board meeting room.
Finance director Mike Beasley reported the Education Local Option Sales Check for September totaled $275,815.
Beasley also asked the board to consider a third-party benefits administrator to manage all the insurances for the system. He said this would also enable the administrator to shop for the best insurance options.
