The Banks County Board of Education approved several personnel items when it met on Thursday, including the following:
•hired Rhonda Davis, comptroller; and Gracie Nell Sims, Amber Nicole Cotton and Ashley Pendley, all paraprofessionals; Laura Lee Clance, bus driver; Christy Faye Pruitt, school food nutrition assistant; and Taylor B. Barrientes, teacher.
