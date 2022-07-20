The Banks County Board of Education approved several personnel items when it met on Thursday, July 14, including the following:
•Certified Resignations: Suzanne Fowler, teacher; Christopher LaFreniere, JROTC teacher; and Michelle Carnes, teacher.
•Classified Resignations: Matthew Fisher and Sheila Dixon, both bus drivers.
•New certified hires: Terri Ross, Chelsea Pendrey, Dede Crider, Gina Polkinghom and Kinsley Smith, all teachers; Lisa Saxon, principal; and Amanda Dale, federal program director.
•New classified hires: Connor Mote, Wendy Cloer, Kelly Cronic and MaryBeth Ryals, all paraprofessionals; Jacqueline Conner, SFN assistance; Jenna Lewis, secretary; and Robert Bowden, bus driver.
