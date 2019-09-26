The Banks County Board of Education approved several personnel items at meetings held on Sept. 12 and Sept. 16.
Those hired were: Elizabeth Purcell, school nurse; Wendy Cloer and Dede Crier, both paraprofessionals; and Karen Melissa Thompson, bus driver.
In other business, the BOE approved:
•Application for Facility Use: Banks County Rotary Club to utilize Banks County BOE meeting room on Nov. 12.
•Field Trip Requests: Banks County High School HOSA to attend FLC, Atlanta, Nov. 6-8; BCHS HOSA to attend SLC, Atlanta, March 4-7, 2020; and Banks County Special Needs to attend Special Olympics, Valdosta, Oct. 11-12.
•Project Requests: Banks County Middle School Jr. Beta Club to sponsor sale of Krispy Kreme vouchers, Oct. 1-, 2019-May 20, 2020; BCMS Jr. Beta Club to sponsor sale of Thirty-One gift items, Oct. 1, 2019-April 30, 2020; BCMS seventh grade to sponsor sale of T-shirts, Oct. 14-Nov. 20; BCMS Jr. Beta Club to sponsor Pennies for Patients, Feb. 1-April 30, 2020; BCMS girls soccer to sponsor sale of Leopard Scarves, Sept. 12-Oct. 15; BCMS boys and girls basketball to sponsor sale of spirit wear items, Oct, 14, 2019-May 31, 2020; Banks County Primary School to sponsor sale of individual ice creams, Aug. 7, 2019-May 22, 2020; BCPS to sponsor fall festival, Oct. 24; BCPS to sponsor picture days, Aug. 7, 2019-May 22, 2020; BCPS to sponsor Friday Hat Days and Kona Ice, 4 times per school year, Aug. 7, 2019-May 22, 2020; BCMS cheerleaders to sponsor Chevy Youth by Goodmark Chevrolet; BCMS PBIS to sponsor sale of game cards for Funopolis, Oct. 1, 2019-May, 2020; BCMS basketball to sponsor sale of laundry detergent, Oct. 14-Nov. 15; and BCHS Beta Club to sponsor sale of candy bars after school hours, Oct. 14-Nov. 1.
