The Banks County Board of Education approved project and fundraiser requests when it met on Monday, July 18.
The following requests were approved:
•Banks County High School volleyball team to sponsor an ad fundraiser in Leopards Den 2.0 July 1-31.
•BCHS volleyball to sponsor Basket Raffle August 1 – September 30.
•BCHS volleyball to sponsor T-Shirt sales and awareness cause fundraiser August 1 – September 30.
•BCHS cross country to sponsor Lapathon at BCHS Track, September 17.
•BCHS boys’ and girls’ basketball tea, to sponsor sale of business ads to be shown on TV in gym and other items during pre-season and regular season, September – March.
•BCHS tennis to sponsor sale of T-shirts and spirit wear, December – February.
•BCHS tennis to sponsor sale of BBQ plates in May.
•BCHS softball to sponsor annual sign sale for advertising on field fence June 1 – August 1.
•BCHS baseball to sponsor sign advertising for field January 1 – March 1.
•Banks County Middle School to sponsor various fundraisers August 1 – May 30.
