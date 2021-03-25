The Banks County Board of Education approved the following project requests at its March meeting:
•Banks County Fishing Team to sponsor sale of ads for tournament jerseys for 2021-2022 seasons.
•Banks County High School Auxiliary to sponsor sale of Fieldale Chicken Boxes, March 23 – April 12.
•BCHS Marching Band to sponsor sale of BBQ plates, May 1 – 22.
•BCMS Football April 2021 Calendar Fundraiser, March 16 – April 30.
•BCMS/BCHS Interact Club to sponsor road clean up, April 17.
•BCHS Girls’ Basketball to sponsor Girls’ Basketball Camp at BCRD for rising 2nd-8th graders, April 26-29.
The BOE also approved the following:
•a field trip request for BCHS BMLR3 to visit North Georgia Tech, Clarkesville, April 12.
•BCHS Class of 2011 to utilize Leopard Den 2.0 for class reunion, May 15.
•accepting the resignation of Kari Kidd, teacher, effective end of 2020-2021 school year.
