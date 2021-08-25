Requests approved by the Banks County Board of Education at the August meeting included the following:
FIELD TRIPS
•Banks County High School (BCHS) FFA to FFA Region Rally, Covington, Sept. 8 – 9.
• BCHS FFA Georgia National Fair, Perry, Oct. 6 – 10, Oct. 11 – 12 and Oct. 14 – 17.
•BCHS Marching Band, to Jacksonville State University, Jacksonville, Ala., October 23 – 24.
•BCHS FFA to National FFA Convention, Indianapolis, Ind., Oct. 26 – 30.
•BCHS FFA to State Land Judging, Athens, Nov. 12 – 13.
•BCHS FFA to North American Livestock Expo, Louisville, Ky., Nov. 14 – 17
•BCHS FFA to State ENR, Tifton, Dec. 10 – 11.
•BCHS FFA to Georgia National Fairgrounds, Perry, Jan. 7 – 8.
•BCHS FFA to Fort Valley University, Fort Valley, GA, Feb. 11 – 12.
• BCHS FFA to Georgia Fairgrounds, Perry, GA, Feb. 23 – 26.
•BCHS FFA to FFA Camp, Covington, March 4 -5.
•BCHS FFA to FFA Camp, Covington, March 18 – 19.
•BCHS FFA to Swainsboro, April 13 – 14.
•BCHS FFA to Macon Centreplex, April 27 – 30.
PROJECT REQUESTS
Project requests approved include the following:
•Banks County Elementary School (BCES) PBIS to sponsor the sale of BCES Spirit Shirts, Oct. 1 – Dec. 17.
•BCES to sponsor the sale of items for Spring Fling, April 1 – May 20.
•BCES to sponsor Krispy Kreme Vouchers for a dozen doughnuts August 30 – Oct. 1.
•BCES to sponsor the sale of Kona Ice monthly for PBIS projects August 6 – May 27.
•BCES to sponsor Hat Day on Fridays for $1 and purchase of Candy Grams on Halloween or Valentine’s Day to send to a friend August 6 – May 27.
•BCHS FFA to sponsor the annual BBQ Chicken Plate Sept. 1 – Oct. 1.
•BCHS FFA to sponsor annual BBQ Chicken Plate/Jackson EMC, Sept. 16.
•BCHS FFA to sponsor annual BBQ Chicken Plate, March 28 – April 21.
