New technology for the middle and high school was approved approved by the Banks County Board of Education Monday night.
The BOE approved replacing projectors for sixth through 12th grades at a cost of $92,734.
PERSONNEL ITEMS
In other business, the BOE approved several personnel items following a closed session including the resignation of assistant superintendent Dr. Hank Ramey.
Resignations were also approved for Kurstyn Fry and Tammy Moon, both paraprofessionals, and Kimberly Carithers, attendance clerk.
Other personnel items approved include hiring Heather Cash, Courtney Parks, Alyssa Moore, Morgan West and Julie Kelly, all teachers, and Kristi Allen, paraprofessional.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the BOE approved:
•a July 2022 spending resolution.
•the 2023 meeting dates.
•field trip requests from Banks County 4-H and FFA.
•several school fundraising requests.
CITIZEN INPUT
During citizen input, Martha Ramsey and Ben Ramsey spoke on their concerns.
Mrs. Ramsey’s concerns included her process in confirming whether four books are in the middle school library, the procedure for getting the list of all of the books of all of the media in the school system, the digital library system in use with log-in credentials and a specific book she questioned on March 22.
She asked several questions, including, “Why can’t a community member receive a transparent answer about the media within our school system without deflection?”
She presented a copy of her statement to members of the BOE.
Ben Ramsey addressed several issues, including the formation of a parent teacher organization.
“Any parent teacher organization should be encouraged,” he stated. “A PTO can generate anywhere from $20,000 and up in revenue for schools, plus they give parents a sense of ownership in their child’s education. Governance councils as they have run in the past do not promote total parent participation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.