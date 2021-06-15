The Banks County Board of Education discussed at a Monday meeting afternoon possible uses of the $5.4 million in CARES money the school system will receive.
The money is the school system's allocation of federal funds given during the pandemic. The state board of education must approve all expenses.
Superintendent Dr. Ann Hopkins presented possible uses for the funds, including an after-school program, utilities, technology, sewer, additional IEP teachers, software and janitorial services.
The after-school program is one area that Hopkins said has been a need listed in the community. The proposed cost is $815,000 for three years, which would cover two teachers, two paraprofessionals and transportation.
PERSONNEL ITEMS
Following the discussion of the CARES funding at a called meeting, the regular monthly meeting of the BOE was held Monday, June 14, and the BOE approved the following personnel items:
•accepting the resignations of Katie Barrett, Alexis Scott and Lauren Calloway, all teachers, and Josh Rider, assistant principal.
•hiring Whitney Culpepper, Kayla Purvis, Bonnie Waldrip and Tiffany Noel Ventrice, all teachers; Andrew "Kent" Rathbun, psychologist; Dodra Eschenfelder, speech therapist; and Brady Reid, assistant principal.
•accepting the resignations of Gina Polkinghorn, paraprofessional, and Gay Lynne Wright, bus driver.
•hiring Alisha Ankerich, paraprofessional; Heather Greenway, bookkeeper; Kaylee Whitfield, technology specialist; and Whitney Marchbanks and Haley Trimble, both paraprofessionals.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the meeting, the BOE:
•agreed to purchase 840 iPad protective cases for student use at a cost of $57,960.
•approved the purchase of chromebooks for high school students at cost of $351,230.
•agreed to again be the fiscal agent for the Family Connections program.
•approved a request from the Banks County Public Library to utilize the primary school Gymnasium to hold summer reading programs.
•agreed for the middle school cheerleaders to sponsor a fundraiser July 14-Aug. 9.
•agreed for the middle school FFA, band and chorus to hold a 50/50 raffle Sept. 1-Oct. 8.
•agreed for the middle school FFA to sponsor a Christmas toy drive to donate to Family Connections.
•agreed for the middle school FFA to sell T-shirts and sweatshirts Nov. 1-May 1.
•agreed tor the middle school FFA to sell plants in the greenhouse April 1-May 28 and Vidalia onions April 1-May 1.
•agreed for the high school HOSA to sponsor Mr. BCHS homecoming Aug. 20-Sept. 9.
•agreed for the high school media center to sponsor a Thirty-One fundraiser and a book fair.
•agreed for the high school HOSA to sponsor a Haunted Hospital Oct. 26, 28 and 29, a Fun Run Nov. 13 and a. Miss Leopard Pageant Feb. 19.
