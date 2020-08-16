With school set to open in less than one week, the Banks County Board of Education approved the hiring of nine people at a meeting on Thursday, Aug. 13.
Those hired were: Jamie Splawn, paraprofessional; Alice Hester and Priscilla Elrod, both bus monitors; and Kelly Peppers, Rick Tatum, Susan Oliver and Renee Varner, all part-time teachers; Linda Hawkins, part-time director of teaching and learning; and Danny Hicks, part-time special needs director;
In other personnel action, the BOE accepted the resignations of Shannon Wheeler, teacher; and Daphne Moon and Melissa Dale, both paraprofessionals.
CHOOSE ONLINE OPTION
Also at the meeting, superintendent Ann Hopkins stated that 225 parents had chosen the online learning option for their students. School is set to open Wednesday, Aug. 19.
"We are not making everyone happy but we are listening," Hopkins said on the plans to open school.
Face masks are not required but they are "strongly encouraged."
