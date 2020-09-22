The Banks County Board of Education hired the following personnel when it met on Sept. 17: Erika Boyle, teacher; Dakota Brook Kimbrell, paraprofessional; Elizabeth Carter, bus driver; and Angela Carlan and Rebecca Crance, both bus monitors.
BOE hires personnel
Locations
Angie Gary
