Student services programs, digital learning, technology and curriculum were topics addressed during a training session for the Banks County Board of Education Monday evening, Feb. 10.
A training session is held for the BOE each year for updates on programs to be held, as well as training to be held on legal issues and other topics.
At the training session on Monday evening, Danny Hicks, school psychologist, and Pam Strickland, special education director, gave an update on student services programs, including students with disabilities, English language learners, migrant students, gifted program, etc.
There are a total of 817 students in these programs, which is approximately 29 percent of the student population.
Hicks and Strickland also shared that Banks County received a letter from the Georgia Department of Education in recognition for the 91.4 percent graduation rate for students with disabilities. They pointed out that the students take general curriculum classes instead of only resource classes.
“We work really, really hard for our students to be involved in general education classes,” Hicks said. “The school staff and principals should be applauded that they participate in the general curriculum.”
Strickland added, “We are convinced that is one of the reasons the graduation rate is so high for our students.”
Other issues discussed included students receiving community-based instruction at several local businesses, Special Olympics being held each year in the Spring and holding a dance for middle and high school resource students.
DIGITAL LEARNING
Digital learning specialist Chris Fuller spoke on programs in place this year, including augmented reality in a fourth grade study of the solar system, a third grade class on using MineCraft to build a city and second graders entering a digital film contest.
“There is really exciting stuff in digital technology,” Fuller said. “We continue to use it at a higher level each year.”
TEACHING AND LEARNING
Linda Hawks spoke on the “7 mindsets overview” program that all staff have been trained on and that is being used in lessons for all students. The seven mindsets are: Everything is possible, passion first, we are connected, 100 percent accountable, attitude of gratitude, live to give and the time is now.
PERSONNEL ACTION
At a BOE meeting on Thursday, Feb. 6, the BOE approved the following personnel items:
•Resignation: Chelsea Wilkes, teacher, effective end of 2019-20 school year; and Melissa Thompson, bus driver, effective Jan. 17, 2020.
•New hire: Rebecca Crane, bus monitor, effective remainder of 2019-20 school year.
