The Banks County Board of Education recognized when it met Thursday the late Mike Beasley, the former director of finance at Banks County, as the recipient for the Pioneer in Education award for 2022.

Pioneer RESA presents the award to individuals who make an impact everyday on both faculty and students. Beasley was one of 15 recipients chosen from the participating districts, and was recognized at the Venue at Cenita in Cleveland on Friday.

