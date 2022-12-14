The Banks County Board of Education recognized when it met Thursday the late Mike Beasley, the former director of finance at Banks County, as the recipient for the Pioneer in Education award for 2022.
Pioneer RESA presents the award to individuals who make an impact everyday on both faculty and students. Beasley was one of 15 recipients chosen from the participating districts, and was recognized at the Venue at Cenita in Cleveland on Friday.
“Mike Beasley embodies everything that this award signifies,” superintendent Dr. Ann Hopkins said. “He was a phenomenal leader with a servant’s heart for our school system and our community for more than 20 years. He was a pioneer in education because long before it became cliche to say it, Mike knew the importance of relationships. We are blessed because of his service.”
The Banks County School System will be celebrating Bus Driver Appreciation Week this week, where each school will take a day to honor the bus drivers for their service. A lunch will also be held for the bus drivers on Friday as a display of appreciation.
The BOE also discussed plans to honor the Banks County High School volleyball and softball teams for their exceptional performances this year in competition. The Lady Leopard volleyball team placed fifth in the region this year, while the Lady Leopard Softball team finished second in the region and advanced to the Sweet Sixteen in the state playoffs.
It was also announced that five eighth grade students were also awarded the REACH scholarship. The REACH scholarship is awarded to students who show academic promise, giving them the support to graduate high school and pursue postsecondary education. Award recipients include: Jaden Chitwood, Micah Ward, Di’Camren Acevedo, Blake Jarrard and Lanie Tench.
Also at the meeting, the BOE discussed:
●developing a comprehensive plan to improve security.
●the search for a new financial system.
