The Banks County Board of Education recognized students at its October meeting for academic achievement.
BCPS
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
The Banks County Board of Education recognized students at its October meeting for academic achievement.
BCPS
Banks County Primary School students recognized for Academic Excellence were: Aubree Bennett, kindergarten; Clayton Smith, kindergarten; Emery Vitug, first grade; Emerick Ellison, first grade; Adelade McCoy, second grade; and Max Hunter, second grade.
BCES
Banks County Elementary School students recognized were: Charlie Steele, third grade, highest MAP score; Oliver McFaddin, third grade, highest Beacon score; Lyric Dunagan, fourth grade, highest Milestone score in English/Language Arts; Jett Shoemaker, fourth grade, highest Milestone score in Math; Rebekah Thomason, fifth grade, highest Milestone score in English/Language Arts; and Bryson Brock, fifth grade, highest Milestone score in Math.
BCMS
Banks County Middle School students recognized for Academic Excellence were: Wayne Holcombe, sixth grade; Heldi Kreiser, sixth grade; Jeremiah Rogers, seventh grade; Nolan Steel, seventh grade; Jabe Andrews, eighth grade; and Kristin Lindeman, eighth grade.
BCHS
Banks County High School students recognized were: Andrew Humphries, academic excellence in Social Studies; Bhrett Kaminski, Academic Excellence in Social Studies; Mason Bond, academic excellence in Math; Alex Sears, academic excellence in Math; Alyssa Zohoronacky, academic excellence in ELA; Ethan Yang, academic excellence in ELA; Brooke Carlan, academic excellence in Science; and Kimber Meister, academic excellence in Science.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.