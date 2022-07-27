The Banks County Board of Education gave tentative approval to the proposed 14.5 millage rate at its July meeting. The millage rate has been 14.5 since 2018. In 2017, the millage rate was 15.1
The BOE will take final action on the millage rate when it meets at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11.
