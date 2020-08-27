The Banks County Board of Education approved the following personnel items when it met last week:
•hired Coralie V. Hardman and Hannah L. Vickey as paraprofessionals, Agnes Walker as a bus driver and Joe D. Cash as a teacher.
•accepted the resignation of Ricky D. Tatum as a teacher and Jennifer Hicks as a paraprofessional.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the meeting, the BOE:
•approved a field trip request for Banks County Middle School (BCMS) FFA to attend the Georgia Young Farmers Show in Perry August 21-22.
•approved a request for Banks County High School (BCHS) FFA to attend the Georgia Young Livestock Show in Perry August 20-22.
•approved a request for BCHS Cross Country to go to Cartersville September 18-19.
•approved a request for BCHS FFA to go to Georgia National Fair in Perry October 8-11.
•approved a request for BCHS FFA to attend the FFA Day at Fair Perry October 12-13.
•approved a request for BCHS FFA to attend the Georgia National Fair in Perry October 15-18.
•approved a request for BCHS FFA to attend NAILE-Livestock Show in Louisville, Ky., November 13-19.
•approved a request for BCHS FFA to attend Winter Pig Classic at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry January 8-10.
•approved a request from BCHS FFA to attend State Wildlife CDE in Covington January 15-16.
•approved a request for BCHS FFA to attend State Land and Forestry CDE at Ft. Valley February 12-13.
•approved a request for BCHS FFA to attend State Livestock Show in Perry February 17-20.
•approved a request for BCHS FFA to attend State Forestry Field Day in Swainsboro April 14-15.
•approved a request for BCHS FFA to attend State Convention in Macon April 22-24.
•approved a request for Banks County Elementary School (BCES) to sponsor the sale of Krispy Kreme vouchers September 8 – October 2.
•approved a request for BCES to sponsor the sale of Kona Ice for PBIS projects September 2020 – May 2021.
•approved a request for BCES to sponsor Hat Day on Fridays, September – May 2021.
•approved a request for BCES to sponsor Spirit Shirt Sales October – December.
•approved a request for BCHS to sponsor Emmanuel College Baseball Camp, if indoor backup location is needed, August 14-16.
•approved a request for BCHS Media Center to sponsor sale of ear buds, August – May, 2021.
