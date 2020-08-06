The Banks County Board of Education has announced its intention to increase the property taxes it will levy this year by 1.36 percent over the rollback millage rate.
“Due to a decrease in state funds received and an increase in expenses, it will be necessary to keep our millage rate at the same amount as the 2019 millage rate of 14.5111 instead of the rollback rate of 14.316,” superintendent Ann Hopkins states. “When the total digest of taxable property is prepared, Georgia law requires that a rollback millage rate must be computed that will produce the same total revenue on the current year’s digest that last year’s millage rate would have produced had no reassessments occurred.”
In the past 22 years, the millage rate has been increased over the rollback rate only five times. In 1999, an increase of 2.00 mills, in 2004 an increase of 1.50 mills, in 2009 an increase of 1.50 mills, in 2013 an increase of 1.0 mill and in 2019 an increase of .625 mills.
In 2019, the .625 increase maintained the millage rate as the same rate as the prior year 2018 millage rate of 14.511.
The budget tentatively adopted by the BOE requires a millage rate higher than the rollback millage rate; therefore, before the BOE sets a final millage rate, Georgia law requires three public hearings to be held to allow the public an opportunity to express their opinions on the increase.
All concerned citizens are invited to the public hearings on this tax increase to be held at the Banks County BOE, 1989 Historic Homer Highway, Commerce, at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and on Aug. 20 at 6 p.m.
