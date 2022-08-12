The Banks County Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, to set the millage rate. Tentative approval has been given to set the millage rate at 14.5, the same rate it has been since 2018.
In 2017, the millage rate was 15.1
August 12, 2022
Two public hearings were held on Aug. 4, one during the day and one in the evening, to receive public input on the proposed millage rate. A total of 20 people attended, mostly senior citizens asking for tax exemptions.
Superintendent Dr. Ann Hopkins has stated that if the millage rate goes below 14 the school system would lose $1 million in state funds.
While the millage rate is expected to stay the same, property owners could still see a tax hike if property values increases.
Total taxes levied in 2022 is estimated to be $11.6 million.
The county’s net tax digest for 2022 is $802,092,301 —up from $657,249,688 in 2021.
