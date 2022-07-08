Banks County Rotary Club members were recognized for their service to the club this past year at the meeting held last week.
The Rotarian of the Year awards were presented to Vicki Boling and Mark Valentine.
Others recognized were: Doug Cheek, Foundation Chair; Alicia Andrews, Youth Services Chair; Becky Carlan, Fundraising and On-To-Conference Chair; Megan Atha, Board of Directors, Venmo Coordinator, and Facebook Live expert; Jerry Boling, Sergeant-at-Arms; Rick Billingslea, treasureer; Tricia Massey, Membership Chair; and Stephanie Blevins, Rotary Chair.
