Booster vaccine doses for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine have been approved for specific groups of fully-vaccinated individuals. Although the booster dose is not required, it will help fully vaccinated people maintain protection over the coming months, medical officials report.
"It is important to note, COVID-19 vaccines are working well to prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death, but with the introduction of the Delta variant, public health experts noticed a reduction of protections against mild and moderate disease," a release from the Georgia Department of Public Health states.
Booster vaccine doses are approved for the following groups of people who received their second Pfizer vaccine at least 6 months ago: Recommendations will only apply to individuals who received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for their primary series
•65 years and older
•Residents of long-term care facilities
•18 and older with underlying medical conditions that put a person at high-risk
•18 and older who have an occupational or institutional exposure risk
The approval is for the Pfizer vaccine only. Moderna and Johnson and Johnson (J&J) vaccines have not been approved for additional booster doses, right now there is not enough data to support a booster dose recommendation. Both Moderna and J&J are expected to submit data to the FDA in support of booster doses in the coming weeks. District 2 Public Health and Northeast Georgia Health System want to provide the community an opportunity to be vaccinated with ease and remind the community it is important to get fully vaccinated to keep our communities safe and to stop the spread of COVID-19. District 2 will re-open mass vaccination sites in most of its 13 counties as of September 27.
The Banks County Health Department will begin administering all doses of the Pfizer vaccine and will have first dose Moderna and J&J vaccines available upon request. The health department will offer the vaccines at the City of Homer Fire Department, located at 243 Sycamore St., Homer, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Appointments are not required. If an individual prefers to schedule an appointment, they may do so using the VRAS scheduling system via the District 2 Public Health website. Hours of operation and locations may change due to demand. Reference the schedule of locations and hours posted on the public health website to ensure the vaccine site in your county is operational.
For more information on the COVID-19 booster dose visit the CDC website.
