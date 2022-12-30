Banks County Battle Born wrestling had four wrestlers who participated in the Wolfpack Battle for the Belt tournament held recently at North Paulding High School.
Placements were:
•Evan Ventrice – 6u – 52lb – 2nd place.
•Oliver Henderson – 8u – 88lb – 2nd place & 8u – 100lb – 3rd place.
•Garrett Tacto – 10u – 61lb – 4th place.
