Rebecca Bowen is among five students statewide selected to receive a Georgia Foundation for Agriculture Technical College Scholarship for Agriculture.
Bowen, who is a student at North Georgia Technical College studying agribusiness, will receive a $1,500 scholarship.
The scholarships recognize deserving and outstanding students who plan to pursue a degree in agriculture or an ag-related degree at a college in the University System of Georgia, Berry College or Emmanuel College.
“Agriculture is Georgia’s leading economic sector. The Georgia Foundation for Agriculture would like to keep it that way, which is why it continues to invest in the bright minds that will power our industry in the future,” said Lily Baucom, executive director of the Georgia Foundation for Agriculture (GFA).
Bowen, the daughter of Charles and Amanda Bowen of Maysville, works at Cain Equipment assisting with parts and warranties and accounting tasks. She grew up on a small farm and has a small herd of cattle.
She is a graduate of North Hall High School where she was a member of FFA and the NHHS Track & Field team. She was also a member of the North Hall Fishing Team from 2015-2018.
The GFA is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to advancing Georgia agriculture and creating healthy communities. The GFA works with Georgia Farm Bureau and other agricultural and educational organizations throughout Georgia to achieve its mission. The foundation is governed by a board of directors comprised of farmers, educators and Georgia agricultural leaders.
To achieve its mission, the GFA funds projects that increase the public’s understanding of agriculture; offers scholarships to students pursuing careers in agriculture and funds leadership development programs. To make a tax-deductible donation or learn more about the foundation, visit www.gafoundationag.org or contact GFA Executive Director Lily Baucom at 478-405-3461 or lrbaucom@gfb.org.
