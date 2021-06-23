Jaycie Bowen of Homer was named to the Peach Belt Conference (PBC) Women’s Basketball Team of Academic Distinction. Bowen is a sophomore at Georgia College.
“We are thrilled to have so many of our student-athletes be recognized for their efforts in the classroom,” said head coach Ross Jolly. “I’m very proud that our players prioritize their academic success so highly here at Georgia College.”
Bowen has a 3.37 in Public Health. She was named to the distinction in her first year of eligibility.
To be eligible for the team, presented by Barnes & Noble College, a student-athlete must 1) participate in at least half of his/her team's events and be either a starter or significant contributor; 2) achieved a 3.30 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) and 3) completed at least one full academic year at his or her current institution and has reached sophomore athletic eligibility. The Peach Belt Conference Sports Information Directors oversee the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.