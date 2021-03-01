Georgia College sophomore Jaycie Bowen, Homer, added eight points and five rebounds at the game against Columbus State University.
The Georgia College Women’s Basketball team lost the home battle on Senior Day to Columbus State University. This was the final game of the Georgia College Women’s Basketball season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.