Boy Scout Pack 106 went to Banks County primary and elementary schools recruiting new Scouts for the 2021-2022 school year.
If anyone wants to come join the Scouting program or get information, Scouts will be having a sign-up event at Banks County primary and elementary on August 19 at 7 p.m.
Come out and see what Scouts has to offer for your family," leaders report.
