Congratulation to Bucky and Hannah Garrison on the birth of their son Branson Rhett Garrison. He was born Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 8:06 a.m. at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton Campus. He weighed seven pounds, 14 ounces and was 21 ½ inches long. He joins his proud big brother Remington Garrison age seven. He is the grandson of Mack and Sandra Garrison and Nelson and Shawn Calloway and Donna Calloway.
***
Everyone have a Merry Christmas and a safe and Happy New Year.
***
Happy birthday to: Joyce Crumley, Belva Marlow, Donald Parson, Jonathan Ervin, Bridgett Martin, Don Scales, Ethan Wood, Taylor Parson, Ciella Wilson, Sandra Turner and Jason Layfield.
***
Happy anniversary to: Randall and Renee Campbell and Matthew and Daphne Moon.
***
Those who are sick in our community and need prayers are: Sandra and Horace Whitfield, Stan Westmoreland, Juli Irvin, Ken Mize, Warren Wilson, David Dunson, Jane Dunson, Tatum Bolton, Tammy Harrison, Johnny Gardiner, Scarlett Rose Lacount, Janice Sims, Officer Joshua Robertson, Mike Pace, Molly Jo Thomas, 2, Leonra Simmons, Wanda Parks, Tina Queen, Cara Bolton Ferguson, Sammy Meeler, Phil Scales, Cindy Thomas, Mindy Ferguson, Larry Whitfield, Alex Strickland, Scott Standridge, Regis Lewallen, Eddie and Becky Hunter, Libby Tanner, Ruth Justus, Amanda Justus, Pat Farmer, Donna Campbell Marcus, J.T. Parson, Barbara Massey, Beverly Wood, Leigh Ann Scales Allen, Tim McCoy, Marcia Ayers, Evelyn Campbell, Jacqueline Wilson, Carolyn Standridge, Chad Standridge, Kim Crane, Toney Massey, Billy Massey, Chester Hewell, Edith Goodson and Kenneth and Betty Parson.
Willene Boyle compiles community news from Banks County and Commerce. To get an item listed, email it to her at willene.boyle@windstream.net or call her at 706-677-4200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.