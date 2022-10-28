On November 11, Veterans Day, a free breakfast for all veterans will be offered in Veterans Park in Homer.
If there is bad weather, the breakfast will be held at American Legion Post 215 in Homer.
There will be a drawing for shotgun raffle at 10 a.m.
