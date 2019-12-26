Edward and Brook Kimbrell announce the birth of their son, Brody Deacon Kimbrell, born on Oct. 6, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital in Athens.
He weighed 8 pounds and 10 ounces and was 21 1/2 inches long.
He joined four sisters, Abby, Kinley, Brinly and Trinity Kimbrell.
He is the grandson of Perry and Denise Dodd and Frank and Joan Kimbrell, all of Commerce. He is the great-grandson of Jimmy and Lynda Dodd and Donald and Ann Brand, all of Commerce, and Betty Bennett, Homer.
