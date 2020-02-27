Richard Brooks is the one finalist for the economic developer position for Banks County.
The Banks County Board of Commissioners will meet on March 10 to officially hire Brooks for the position.
Brooks is currently the executive director of the Greater Barrie Chamber of Commerce in Ontario, Canada, where he has served since 2017. Before that, he was the chief marketing officer for Difenda.
He has an Honours Bachelor of Environmental Engineering degree from the University of Guelph in Ontario; a Master of Business Administration degree from the Schulich School of Business and a Professional Engineering Designation from the Professional Engineers of Ontario.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.